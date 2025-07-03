Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

