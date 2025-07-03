Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CRH by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after buying an additional 232,977 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 142,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 1.3%

CRH stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.