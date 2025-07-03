Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 530 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 426.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

