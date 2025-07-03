Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE BABA opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

