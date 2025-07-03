Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,658 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.79. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $207.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.