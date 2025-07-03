Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,298,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,861 shares of company stock worth $431,607. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $149.26 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average is $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.