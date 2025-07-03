Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

