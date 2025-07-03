Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $333.15 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.11. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

