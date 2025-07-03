Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 236 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Garmin by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.91. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

