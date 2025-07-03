Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.3%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.