Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $395.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.