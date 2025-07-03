Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.20.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.9%

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, Director Michael Blisko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 314,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,883.50. This trade represents a 3.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,904 shares of company stock worth $112,381. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.