Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT stock opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $130.69.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.