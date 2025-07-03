Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 30,859 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.75.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
