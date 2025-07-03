Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 30,859 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.