Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.79. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $173.95 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

