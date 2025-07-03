Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 820 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

