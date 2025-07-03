Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,533,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,627,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,591.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 769,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after buying an additional 755,957 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

