Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBUX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

