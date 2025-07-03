Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $227.54. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.