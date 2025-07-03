Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

