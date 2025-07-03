Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 353,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the period.

VONE opened at $282.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $282.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

