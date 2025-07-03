Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 8,156 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Straight Path Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

