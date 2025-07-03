Straight Path Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the period. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BND stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

