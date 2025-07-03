Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,326,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 17.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $43,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 702,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 1,510,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

