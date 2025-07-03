Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFEB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February by 221.2% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (IFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral IFEB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

