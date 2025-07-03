Straight Path Wealth Management Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

