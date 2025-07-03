Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 16,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 180,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

