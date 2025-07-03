Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

ELAN stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

