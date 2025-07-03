SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.