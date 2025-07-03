Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 153,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 223,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.94.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

