SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises 1.9% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.