Smart Money Group LLC Sells 3,947 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,665,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.58 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

