Smart Money Group LLC Raises Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

