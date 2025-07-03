Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 8,154 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

