Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Shares Acquired by FSR Wealth Management Ltd.

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,561,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

