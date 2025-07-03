Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,016,000 after buying an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after buying an additional 305,749 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,190,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

