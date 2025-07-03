Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$1.14. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 17,211 shares trading hands.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$171.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95.

In other Sierra Metals news, Senior Officer Patricia Munoz Kosa sold 383,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$440,562.70. Also, Senior Officer Jose Noel Gomez Menera sold 481,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$538,766.19. Insiders sold a total of 3,239,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

