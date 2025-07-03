Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Position Cut by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Shell were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shell by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Shell by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 91,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shell Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.