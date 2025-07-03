Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Get Shell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.