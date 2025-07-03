Sebold Capital Management Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $305.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.50. The company has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $306.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.