Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,246 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

