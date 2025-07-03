Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.