Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

