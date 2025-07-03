Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Novem Group

Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 560.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Novem Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SCHD stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

