Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lessened by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 276,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

