Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Holcombe Financial Inc.

Holcombe Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 19.6% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Holcombe Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 126,198 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

