Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 6th Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.