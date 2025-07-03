Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 669,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,738 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

