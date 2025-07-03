Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 146986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after buying an additional 2,765,078 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.