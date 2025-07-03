Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.93 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 9.95 ($0.14). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.37 ($0.13), with a volume of 241,747 shares changing hands.

Scancell Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.51. The company has a market cap of £103.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 44,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,044.96 ($5,523.64). Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

